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Diversified Energy Company PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:DEC)

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Diversified Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • $0.29 quarterly dividend announced for Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC), with record/ex-dividend date on August 28 and payment on September 30, implying an annualized yield of 7.6%.
  • Shares traded at $15.30 (down $0.05) with a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E of 10.42, and a 12‑month range of $12.33–$18.90.
  • DEC reported EPS $2.28 for the most recent quarter and analysts forecast about 3.31 EPS for the current year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Diversified Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of DEC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 147,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. Diversified Energy has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversified Energy will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC NYSE: DEC is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

See Also

Dividend History for Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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