Diversified Energy (DEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Diversified Energy to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $489.6530 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Diversified Energy Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Diversified Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 59,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,343. Diversified Energy has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.40.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.0%. Diversified Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Diversified Energy by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,119 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the first quarter worth $151,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Diversified Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diversified Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEC

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC NYSE: DEC is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

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