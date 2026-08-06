DLocal (DLO) to Post Earnings on Thursday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1841 per share and revenue of $366.7740 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. DLocal had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $335.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DLocal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLocal Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of DLO stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. DLocal has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Rodney Pruett purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 108,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,280,309.55. The trade was a 22.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sebastian Kanovich sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $14,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,630,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 45.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DLocal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DLocal by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its position in DLocal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 507,257 shares of the company's stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DLocal from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DLocal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DLocal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $17.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLO

About DLocal

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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