DNOW (DNOW) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $1.2657 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. DNOW had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect DNOW to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DNOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. DNOW has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNOW

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DNOW by 28.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,783 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of DNOW by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 358,708 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DNOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DNOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DNOW by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 792,481 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 187,878 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised DNOW from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of DNOW in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded DNOW to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DNOW in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DNOW

About DNOW

DistributionNOW NYSE: DNOW is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

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