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Docebo (DCBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Docebo logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Docebo is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before markets open on Friday, August 7, with analysts forecasting $0.31 in earnings per share and $67.14 million in revenue.
  • DCBO recently traded at $20.81, versus a 12-month range of $14.39 to $33.42, and has a market capitalization of approximately $523 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a $31.08 target price, while institutional investors own 53.17% of the company.
  • Interested in Docebo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect Docebo to post earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $67.1370 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Docebo Price Performance

DCBO opened at $20.81 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $523.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Docebo by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 437,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,444 shares of the company's stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 123,473 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Docebo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Docebo from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Docebo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCBO

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company's software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo's platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

See Also

Earnings History for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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