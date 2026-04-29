DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.3750.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DocGo from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DocGo from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocGo by 219.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in DocGo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,442 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the first quarter worth $338,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DocGo during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,354 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

DocGo Price Performance

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. DocGo has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc is a U.S.-based integrated healthcare company that delivers on-demand and mobile healthcare services. The company’s business model centers on deploying customized medical clinics paired with a digital care platform to bring primary and acute care directly to patients. Through a combination of telemedicine and over-the-road medical units, DocGo addresses routine medical exams, chronic disease management, occupational health screenings, specialist consultations and urgent care interventions.

In addition to its mobile clinic fleet, DocGo’s digital platform offers 24/7 virtual care, facilitating remote consultations via video, phone or secure messaging.

Further Reading

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