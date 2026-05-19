Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.02, but opened at $51.13. Docusign shares last traded at $50.9560, with a volume of 578,249 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Weiss Ratings downgraded Docusign from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Docusign from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "underperform" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $61.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Docusign

Docusign Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.96.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Docusign had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $836.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 21% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Docusign news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $144,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,879,514.45. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 16,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $803,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,229.80. The trade was a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,673 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,699 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docusign

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,163 shares of the company's stock worth $56,568,000 after acquiring an additional 225,801 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,110 shares of the company's stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 78,530 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,209 shares of the company's stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,036,657 shares of the company's stock worth $49,148,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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