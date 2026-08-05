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Dogwood Therapeutics (DWTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Dogwood Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dogwood Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12. Analysts anticipate a loss of $0.13 per share; the company previously reported a $0.15-per-share loss, beating estimates of $0.22.
  • The stock opened at $1.79, up 4.7%, but remains well below its 12-month high of $9.50. Dogwood has a market capitalization of approximately $60.2 million, while hedge funds and other institutions own 9.05% of its shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with one Buy and one Sell rating, producing a consensus “Hold” rating and a $12 price target. Marshall Wace recently acquired a new 11,655-share position, and the company continues developing biologic therapies for fibrosis, cardiac remodeling and heart failure.
  • Five stocks we like better than Dogwood Therapeutics.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Dogwood Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Dogwood Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dogwood Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ DWTX opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Dogwood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Dogwood Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dogwood Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:DWTX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.51% of Dogwood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DWTX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dogwood Therapeutics

Dogwood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dogwood Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies aimed at reducing fibrosis and promoting tissue repair in cardiovascular and other fibrotic diseases. The company leverages a proprietary Discovery Engine that integrates high‐throughput screening, functional genomics and protein engineering to identify and optimize candidate proteins and antibodies with therapeutic potential.

Dogwood's lead programs are focused on preventing adverse cardiac remodeling following myocardial injury and improving outcomes in heart failure patients.

See Also

Earnings History for Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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