Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $311.9590 million for the quarter. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $395.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:DLB opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.81. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $647,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 41,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,262,734. This trade represents a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 80,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,425,104.70. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,458 shares of company stock worth $2,639,537. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,486.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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