Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.62 and last traded at $48.7080, with a volume of 16058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.3%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The business had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,104.70. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $277,448.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,618,853.20. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,458 shares of company stock worth $2,639,537. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,059 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $167,906,000 after purchasing an additional 180,072 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,254,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $135,431,000 after buying an additional 374,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,246 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $122,749,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,260 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $128,935,000 after acquiring an additional 592,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,093 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $91,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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