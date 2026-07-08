Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.66 and last traded at $49.3040, with a volume of 1427529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.75.

View Our Latest Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The company's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Dolby Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $647,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 41,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,262,734. The trade was a 22.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $407,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 118,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,316,276.40. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 47,458 shares of company stock worth $2,639,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,367 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,574 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 171,288 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,216 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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