Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $53.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.81. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $426,382.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 118,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,603,595.74. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,104.70. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 622 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7,955.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 725 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

Further Reading

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