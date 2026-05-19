Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.20 and last traded at $53.5250, with a volume of 291085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $441,178.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 118,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,215.15. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $277,448.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 81,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,853.20. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock valued at $992,734 over the last three months. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLB. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 622 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 746 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dolby Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dolby Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Dolby Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here