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Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Dollar General logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Dollar General now has a consensus analyst rating of "Hold" from 29 research firms, with 10 buys, 18 holds, and 1 sell. The average 12-month price target among recent coverage is about $131.27.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat earnings expectations, reporting $2.00 EPS versus the $1.89 estimate, while revenue rose 3.4% year over year to $10.79 billion. Dollar General also raised its FY2026 EPS guidance to $7.20-$7.45.
  • Dollar General announced a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, payable July 21, which implies a 2.2% yield. The payout ratio is currently about 33.38%, and institutional ownership remains high at 91.77%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.2692.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 765.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Dollar General (NYSE:DG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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