Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.2692.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

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Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $109.34 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's fifty day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,591,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Dollar General by 765.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,857,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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