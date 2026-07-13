Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Up 5.2% - Here's What Happened

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.99 and last traded at $125.1410. 417,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,323,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.92.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 4.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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