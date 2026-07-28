Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$184.63 and traded as high as C$188.81. Dollarama shares last traded at C$187.73, with a volume of 531,147 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DOL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$225.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America set a C$220.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$202.00 to C$228.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$187.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$216.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$184.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$184.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Dollarama had a return on equity of 95.90% and a net margin of 17.65%.The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Dollarama's payout ratio is 9.00%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company's product offerings. The company's stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

Further Reading

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