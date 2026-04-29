Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

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Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of DBM opened at C$10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$884.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.20. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$644.23 million during the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Doman Building Materials Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

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