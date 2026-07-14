Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.69 and last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 166410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.37.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$12.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.88.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$761.97 million for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Doman Building Materials Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Doman Building Materials Group

In related news, insider Darren John Alexander Gwozd purchased 5,200 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.35 per share, with a total value of C$53,820.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,820. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company's stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

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