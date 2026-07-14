Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH - Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.79. 19,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 121,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dominari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dominari in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOMH

Dominari Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. Dominari had a negative return on equity of 206.20% and a negative net margin of 31.37%.

Dominari Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th.

Institutional Trading of Dominari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dominari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Dominari in the third quarter worth $771,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dominari in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Connective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominari by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 335,273 shares of the company's stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 69,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominari in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company's stock.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2.

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