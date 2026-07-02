Dominic Phillips Sells 17,909 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 17,909 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $596,727.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,078,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,938,952. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 12,065 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $402,005.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $691,768.33.

On Friday, May 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $586,410.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,927,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,366,290. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Samsara by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,710,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,886,000 after acquiring an additional 794,255 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 34,505 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 25.5% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,646 shares of the company's stock worth $93,379,000 after purchasing an additional 599,651 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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