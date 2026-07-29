Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Get Dominion Energy alerts: Sign Up

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.20. 326,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dominion Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dominion Energy wasn't on the list.

While Dominion Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here