Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.690 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 70,968 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 124,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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