Domino's Pizza Group H1 Earnings Call Highlights

Domino's Pizza Group LON: DOM said its first-half performance reflected growth in sales, orders, profit and cash generation, as the company continued to invest in its core pizza business while pursuing new customer occasions through chicken, loyalty and aggregator platforms.

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Chief Financial Officer Andrew Andrea said EBITDA rose 3.6% to £66 million during the period, while earnings per share increased about 5%. Free cash flow increased to just over £50 million, aided by higher earnings, working-capital improvement and a tax refund related to historical U.K. and Ireland transfer-pricing arrangements.

The company said it remains confident in meeting its full-year expectations and proposed an interim dividend of £0.037 per share, roughly 3% higher than a year earlier.

Sales Growth and Financial Position

Andrea said first-quarter growth in sales value and orders was predominantly driven by pizza. Momentum continued in the second quarter, with the CHICK 'N' DIP launch contributing alongside continued pizza growth, support from the Italianos pizza range and trading during the World Cup. The end of the tournament also supported positive trading in July, he said.

Supply-chain revenue rose 2.5% on higher volumes, while royalty revenue increased 5.4%. Corporate-store sales growth principally reflected the Victa acquisition, though Andrea said underlying trading improved across the company’s Irish businesses.

The group said it is fully hedged on key cost items for 2026, with some arrangements extending into 2027. Andrea said the company does not currently anticipate material cost or supply issues this year or next.

Domino’s has a £300 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2030 that is almost entirely undrawn, as well as £300 million of U.S. private-placement notes. Of those notes, £200 million mature in July 2027, and the company plans to refinance that portion by the end of the year.

Its leverage stood at 2.3 times at the half-year, within its stated target range of 1.5 times to 2.5 times. Andrea said the company aims to operate toward the lower end of that range and intends to prioritize debt reduction after investing in the business and maintaining its dividend.

Investment and Growth Priorities

Domino’s plans approximately £35 million of capital expenditure for the full year. Most of the spending will go toward supply-chain investments, including its Avonmouth operation, while roughly £3 million is allocated to new Irish stores and about £8 million to e-commerce and digital innovation.

Andrea said the company expects a run-rate investment level of about £20 million, in line with depreciation, and anticipates an additional £5 million of supply-chain growth capital expenditure in 2027.

The company described its strategy as pursuing “more customers, more often, more efficiently,” with growth initiatives centered on product innovation, customer loyalty, aggregator partnerships and supply-chain productivity.

CHICK 'N' DIP: Domino’s said chicken represents a large adjacent category, where it currently has 4% share of a £3 billion market. The company said more than 80% of customers who have tried the range report high satisfaction, and that customers are adding chicken to baskets rather than substituting pizza purchases.

Domino’s said chicken represents a large adjacent category, where it currently has 4% share of a £3 billion market. The company said more than 80% of customers who have tried the range report high satisfaction, and that customers are adding chicken to baskets rather than substituting pizza purchases. Loyalty: The Domino’s Rewards pilot has 2.2 million active customers. The company said a permanent platform developed with Open Loyalty remains on track for a full national rollout later this year.

The Domino’s Rewards pilot has 2.2 million active customers. The company said a permanent platform developed with Open Loyalty remains on track for a full national rollout later this year. Aggregators: Domino’s said aggregator platforms provide access to incremental customers, particularly younger and more affluent consumers who may prefer those ordering channels. The company continues to use its franchisee network for delivery rather than relying on third-party drivers.

Domino’s said aggregator platforms provide access to incremental customers, particularly younger and more affluent consumers who may prefer those ordering channels. The company continues to use its franchisee network for delivery rather than relying on third-party drivers. Productivity: Seven supply-chain productivity initiatives are underway, including production and warehouse automation, automated de-boxing, picking and loading. The company expects these programs to generate cost savings in 2026 and additional benefits in 2027.

Supply Chain and Outlook

The company said its investment in SCC5 has increased supply-chain capacity, resilience and efficiency. By the end of the year, it expects a quarter of its distribution fleet to use lower-emission technologies, including compressed natural gas, hydrotreated vegetable oil and electric vehicles.

Management said its core pizza operation remains resilient and that early results from new products, loyalty efforts and aggregator activity indicate the strategy is beginning to influence customer behavior. The company said it continues to gain share and sees further organic opportunities under evaluation.

“We remain confident in delivering our full-year expectations,” management said in the presentation.

About Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland. We are part of the global Domino's system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino's Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino's Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino's brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.

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