Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $412.9677.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore lowered their target price on Domino's Pizza from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Domino's Pizza from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $400.00 price objective on Domino's Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $298.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $321.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.41. Domino's Pizza has a 52-week low of $282.00 and a 52-week high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $151,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,915,392.48. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock valued at $466,807. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Domino's Pizza by 13.2% in the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,981,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,077 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 4.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 744,515 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $321,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,212 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 16,576 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,117 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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