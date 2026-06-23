Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Earns "Hold" Rating from TD Cowen

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 target price on the restaurant operator's stock. TD Cowen's price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Domino's Pizza from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.97.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ traded down $8.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.46. 540,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,839. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Domino's Pizza has a 1-year low of $282.00 and a 1-year high of $496.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $327.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.88.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,928,672.32. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 68.3% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,594 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 36.9% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,135 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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