Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) EVP Sells 12,430 Shares of Stock

Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) EVP Kelly Garcia sold 12,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.04, for a total transaction of $4,002,957.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,011,718.08. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Domino's Pizza Stock Up 3.8%

Domino's Pizza stock traded up $13.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 316,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $282.00 and a twelve month high of $477.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $311.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.63.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.15%.

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $895,251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,116,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,246 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $189,171,000 after buying an additional 375,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after buying an additional 368,055 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $402.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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