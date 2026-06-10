Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Domino's Pizza stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a one year low of $297.48 and a one year high of $496.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. Domino's Pizza's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $495.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $418.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Domino's Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $895,251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 21,977.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $381,254,000 after acquiring an additional 910,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino's Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $285,116,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,246 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $189,171,000 after acquiring an additional 375,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Domino's Pizza by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,396,347,000 after acquiring an additional 368,055 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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