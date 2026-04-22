Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.27 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 4.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DFIN alerts: Sign Up

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:DFIN opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.87. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,017,244.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,390.24. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 64.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,973 shares of the company's stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 130.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on DFIN

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Donnelley Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Donnelley Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here