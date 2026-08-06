Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get DFIN alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

DFIN opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.40 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 109.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Donnelley Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Donnelley Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here