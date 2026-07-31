Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.39, but opened at $46.57. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $47.2960, with a volume of 9,765 shares trading hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Donnelley Financial Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Donnelley Financial Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: DFIN reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share , beating the $1.65 analyst consensus and rising from $1.49 a year ago. Revenue of $224.2 million also exceeded the $221.4 million estimate and increased 2.8% year over year. DFIN Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

DFIN reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , beating the $1.65 analyst consensus and rising from $1.49 a year ago. Revenue of also exceeded the $221.4 million estimate and increased 2.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation improved: adjusted EBITDA rose 7.9% to $82.3 million, operating cash flow increased 9.2% to $74.7 million, and free cash flow climbed 18.4% to $61.2 million. Diluted shares outstanding fell 10.3% to 25.3 million, which supports per-share results and may indicate the benefit of share repurchases. DFIN Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Profitability and cash generation improved: adjusted EBITDA rose 7.9% to $82.3 million, operating cash flow increased 9.2% to $74.7 million, and free cash flow climbed 18.4% to $61.2 million. Diluted shares outstanding fell 10.3% to 25.3 million, which supports per-share results and may indicate the benefit of share repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $175 million to $185 million , compared with the $179.4 million consensus estimate. Although the midpoint is near consensus, the range signals a sequential revenue decline and provides limited evidence of accelerating growth. DFIN Q2 Results Presentation

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of , compared with the $179.4 million consensus estimate. Although the midpoint is near consensus, the range signals a sequential revenue decline and provides limited evidence of accelerating growth. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded DFIN from “strong buy” to “hold.” The downgrade, combined with modest 2.8% revenue growth and cautious near-term guidance, likely explains why investors are selling despite the quarterly earnings and revenue beats. DFIN Zacks Downgrade

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,735 shares of the company's stock worth $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 263,570 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 879,600 shares of the company's stock worth $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 780,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.1% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 176,720 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,842.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,653 shares of the company's stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 562,144 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

Further Reading

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