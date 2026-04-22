Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.50.

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Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

DFIN opened at $52.89 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.87. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $66.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.27 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 4.22%.Donnelley Financial Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 20,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,017,244.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,390.24. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 109.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

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