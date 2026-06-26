DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 5,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50-day moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day moving average is $181.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash expanded its partnership with Urban Outfitters on a graduation campaign, with the brands using DoorDash to deliver surprise gifts and run a high-visibility promotional event. The story highlights DoorDash’s growing role in retail marketing and consumer engagement. Article Title

DoorDash expanded its partnership with Urban Outfitters on a graduation campaign, with the brands using DoorDash to deliver surprise gifts and run a high-visibility promotional event. The story highlights DoorDash’s growing role in retail marketing and consumer engagement. Positive Sentiment: Precisely launched a new commercial-property imagery product enabled by DoorDash Tasks, showing that DoorDash’s fulfillment network is being used beyond food delivery and into enterprise data services. Article Title

Precisely launched a new commercial-property imagery product enabled by DoorDash Tasks, showing that DoorDash’s fulfillment network is being used beyond food delivery and into enterprise data services. Neutral Sentiment: DoorDash was mentioned in several consumer and media stories, including gift-card promotions, an ad industry event at Cannes, and celebrity/social-media headlines. These items may boost brand visibility but are unlikely to change fundamentals on their own.

DoorDash was mentioned in several consumer and media stories, including gift-card promotions, an ad industry event at Cannes, and celebrity/social-media headlines. These items may boost brand visibility but are unlikely to change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple news reports highlighted delivery-related crimes and safety issues involving DoorDash orders, drivers, and a delivery robot. While these incidents are mostly anecdotal, they can create reputational pressure and remind investors of operational risk.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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