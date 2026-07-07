DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 23,125 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $4,421,268.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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DoorDash Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,650,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.20 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DoorDash from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.08.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

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DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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