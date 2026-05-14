DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.58.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. DoorDash's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. This represents a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,813 over the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 284.0% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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