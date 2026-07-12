Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lowered to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Freedom Capital downgraded Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Pareto Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Dnb Carnegie upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

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Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. 423,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,974. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.48. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $153.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 102.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 20,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 157,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,449.96. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Kalborg sold 15,373 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $692,707.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,640.88. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 256,216 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 207,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,071 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,133 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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