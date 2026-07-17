Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74. Dorman Products has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $166.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 8.84%.The firm had revenue of $528.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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