Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.62, but opened at $49.04. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $47.1050, with a volume of 180,573 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price target on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,430 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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