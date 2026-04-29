Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Douglas Dynamics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital set a $48.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.67.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW opened at $45.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.15%.Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Dynamics

In related news, insider Jon J. Sisulak sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $41,629.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,425.52. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher E. Bernauer sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $37,028.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $393,844.23. This represents a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 229.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 85.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $69,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

Further Reading

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