Douglas Emmett (DEI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0275) per share and revenue of $253.3550 million for the quarter. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.45 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.11 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 93,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Douglas Emmett's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -447.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore set a $14.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Emmett

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high‐quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long‐term cash flows.

The company's office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

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