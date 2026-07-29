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DOWLING & PARTN Comments on AMERISAFE FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
AMERISAFE logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • DOWLING & PARTN projects AMERISAFE’s FY2026 EPS at $2.05, slightly above the $2.00 consensus estimate.
  • AMERISAFE reported quarterly EPS of $0.44, missing expectations of $0.52, though revenue of $91.97 million exceeded the $85.09 million estimate.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and a $44 target price; the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41, representing a 5.4% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a report issued on Friday, July 24th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst P. Christensen anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.05 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AMERISAFE's current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.09 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMSF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of AMERISAFE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMERISAFE from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $567.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.23. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,059 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 611,371 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 51.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,787 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3,741.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,397,229 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $62,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,248 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company's stock.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. AMERISAFE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerisafe, Inc NASDAQ: AMSF is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers' compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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