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DOWLING & PARTN Has Negative View of TSE:IFC FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Intact Financial logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • DOWLING & PARTN cut its FY2026 EPS estimate for Intact Financial to C$18.20 from C$19.00, signaling a more cautious outlook on the insurer’s earnings prospects.
  • Even after the downgrade, the new estimate remains above the current consensus of C$16.17 per share, suggesting analysts still see upside relative to broader market expectations.
  • Intact Financial recently reported C$4.61 EPS for the quarter on revenue of C$5.83 billion, while the stock has been trading near its 52-week high and carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Intact Financial.

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Ferguson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $18.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.00. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial's current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of C$5.83 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFC. TD decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$354.00 to C$347.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$289.00 to C$299.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$322.00 to C$327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$310.00 to C$305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$288.00 to C$314.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$325.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$296.69 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$242.87 and a one year high of C$310.84. The company has a market cap of C$52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$277.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$266.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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