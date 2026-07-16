DOWLING & PARTN Has Strong Forecast for GNW FY2026 Earnings

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Genworth Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst G. Dunn now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Genworth Financial's current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Genworth Financial's FY2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 1.73%.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genworth Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Research raised Genworth Financial to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Genworth Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genworth Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on GNW

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Genworth Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 849,629 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 621.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,598,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,582 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 589,535 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 247,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,368,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,769,545.41. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 92,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,013.60. The trade was a 35.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial NYSE: GNW is a leading financial security company offering a broad range of insurance products. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides individuals and families with solutions designed to protect against long-term care expenses, secure life insurance needs and support homeownership through private mortgage insurance. With operations spanning the United States, Canada and Australia, the company serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified portfolio of risk management services.

The company's Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) segment offers coverage to lenders and consumers in the US, Canada and Australia, enabling homebuyers to purchase properties with lower down payments.

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