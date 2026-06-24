DOWLING & PARTN Raises Earnings Estimates for Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research report issued on Thursday, June 18th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst D. Lukpanov now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $30.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $28.00. The consensus estimate for Allstate's current full-year earnings is $29.55 per share.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. Allstate's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Stock Up 4.4%

ALL opened at $232.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.18. Allstate has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $232.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,294,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,488,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,142,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,993 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,007,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,042,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Allstate by 1,766.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 869,139 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $180,911,000 after acquiring an additional 822,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,641,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,474.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,991,267.60. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.53%.

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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