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D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
D.R. Horton logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Wells Fargo lowered D.R. Horton’s price target from $170 to $155 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating, implying about 5.74% upside from the stock’s current price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall: D.R. Horton has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $166.92, based on five Buy and ten Hold ratings.
  • D.R. Horton’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $3.20 versus the $3.02 consensus and revenue of $9.23 billion versus $9.10 billion expected; shares were trading at $146.58 after rising 2.5%.
  • Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHI. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $166.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $131.75 and a 1-year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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Analyst Recommendations for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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