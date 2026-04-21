D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.34, but opened at $166.98. D.R. Horton shares last traded at $165.2020, with a volume of 864,611 shares changing hands.

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D.R. Horton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "reduce" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Trading Up 7.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average of $150.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.71). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,880,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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