Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Trading Down 9.2% - Should You Sell?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.9950. Approximately 213,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 647,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Dream Finders Homes from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 9.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.85. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,487,064 shares of the company's stock worth $42,529,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,876,795 shares of the company's stock worth $26,125,000 after buying an additional 92,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,418 shares of the company's stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,308 shares of the company's stock worth $20,173,000 after buying an additional 234,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,728,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company's stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single‐family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi‐custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master‐planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

Further Reading

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