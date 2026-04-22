Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.71 and traded as high as C$13.89. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$13.76, with a volume of 577,845 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DIR.UN shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$14.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIR.UN

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.71.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.66 million for the quarter. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 37.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst will post 0.892928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

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