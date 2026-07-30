DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

DT Midstream has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DT Midstream to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

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DT Midstream Stock Up 0.5%

DTM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $99.81 and a 1-year high of $152.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.67.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 36.28%.During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,541 shares of the company's stock worth $61,462,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,090,365 shares of the company's stock worth $369,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in DT Midstream by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,575 shares of the company's stock worth $63,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,233 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 394,724 shares of the company's stock worth $47,266,000 after acquiring an additional 211,471 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

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