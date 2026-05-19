DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.50 and last traded at $149.98, with a volume of 241332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.84.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day moving average is $127.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.65 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. DT Midstream's payout ratio is 77.88%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell purchased 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $25,221.05. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 89,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,212,850.39. This represents a 0.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1,501.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 103,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,235,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company's stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc NYSE: DTM is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

Further Reading

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