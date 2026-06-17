DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.6667.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,729,226 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $352,016,000 after buying an additional 1,895,631 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $139,423,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $125,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,392,888,000 after buying an additional 766,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 176.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $134,474,000 after buying an additional 648,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company's stock.

Key DTE Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Department of Energy finalized a $1.6 billion loan to DTE Energy to modernize Michigan natural gas infrastructure, a move that could improve reliability, reduce customer costs, and support future earnings growth. Article Title

The U.S. Department of Energy finalized a to DTE Energy to modernize Michigan natural gas infrastructure, a move that could improve reliability, reduce customer costs, and support future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. highlighted DTE as a potential AI infrastructure beneficiary , citing hyperscaler data-center demand, an expanded capital plan, and a favorable Michigan regulatory backdrop; the firm also set a price target implying meaningful upside. Article Title

24/7 Wall St. highlighted DTE as a potential , citing hyperscaler data-center demand, an expanded capital plan, and a favorable Michigan regulatory backdrop; the firm also set a price target implying meaningful upside. Neutral Sentiment: One report questioned whether DTE Energy has underperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, though it also noted that analysts still see upside potential. Article Title

One report questioned whether DTE Energy has underperformed the Nasdaq over the past year, though it also noted that analysts still see upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on Michigan energy leaders discussing the state’s future after the DOE loan added context, but did not appear to materially change the investment thesis. Article Title

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.6%

DTE opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.51.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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